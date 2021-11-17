Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon works her way to the top becoming a part of Creative Artists Agency

As 2021 comes to an end, Jung Ho Yeon’s influence is expanding wider than ever. Boasting a roster of global artists that have forayed into various sectors of the entertainment industry by expanding their artistic spectrum throughout the years, we have a sparkling addition in the form of ‘Squid Game’ actor Jung Ho Yeon who has now signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Other international artists who are known to be under the famous agency are Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, etc. Fellow Korean artists and SM Entertainment groups NCT 127, Super M, as well as aespa, are part of the agency’s list, whereas GOT7’s Mark also signed with the American label in April this year.

Jung Ho Yeon’s Korean management agency Saram Entertainment said, “We decided to partner with CAA, one of the largest agencies in the United States, for her global activities. Please show Jung Ho Yeon a lot of interest and support as she continues her international activities.”

The model turned actress has been achieving insurmountable fame following her portrayal of Kang Saebyuk in the most watched Netflix series ‘Squid Game’. Her Instagram follower count went from 610,000 to 23.6 M where it stands today, making Jung Ho Yeon the most followed Korean actress. She also became the global ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton following her shot to the top of the world.

We look forward to Jung Ho Yeon’s possible entry into the Hollywood universe.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Squid Game’ becomes most watched Netflix show; ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ still at top 10