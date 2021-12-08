Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae gave a go at the famous Dalgona candy challenge: Will he live or get shot?

Lee Jung Jae has become a household face in the world, what with his acting as Seong Gi Hun in the world famous and most watched Netflix series ‘Squid Game’. After earning countless nominations for his stellar portrayal of a man struggling to make ends meet and his participation in a cruel, deadly game, Lee Jung Jae’s fame as an actor on a global level, is seeing no stop.

He has appeared on multiple shows since including ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ alongside cast members Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon and strutted on many award shows, accepting trophies and praise beside Director Hwang Dong Hyuk. His latest appearance was on the popular American late night talk show ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.

The veteran actor talked about how he did not expect the show to break out so big in the world and how he would be welcomed on the television show. Post talking about the violence displayed in ‘Squid Game’ and why people would relate to it, the host asked him about his viral photo with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. As is in his jovial nature, Lee Jung Jae snapped a selfie turned video with Stephen Colbert in hopes to share it with the American actor one day.

Soon the two engaged in one of the most popular and trending children’s games from the show called the Dalgona Candy challenge. Taking their own dalgona cookies, Lee Jung Jae easily broke off his triangle shape on his piece, thereby saving himself. On the other hand, the host was stuck with a complex umbrella shape that caused him to lose. Check out the fun interaction below.

