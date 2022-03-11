Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon and Park Hae Soo to attend Critics’ Choice Awards as award presenters

On March 11th, it was confirmed that Lee Jung Jae was invited to the awards ceremony and left for the United States the day before. He plans to meet his fellow actors Park Hae Soo and Jung Ho Yeon over there. On this day, Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, and Jung Ho Yeon were named on the list of presenters of the 27th Critics' Choice Awards announced by the Critics' Choice Association (CCA).

The list also includes Alan Kim of the movie 'Minari', Jimmy Kimmel, a famous American broadcaster, Kristen Wiig, and Ken Jung. Park Hae Soo is scheduled to leave on this day, and Jung Ho Yeon, who has been staying abroad all the time, has already moved to the United States. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk is also in attendance.

In addition, 'Squid Game' was nominated for three categories at this awards ceremony, including Best Drama Series, Best Foreign Language Series, and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung Jae). In particular, as Lee Jung Jae is predicted to win the award, expectations are being raised whether he will be able to see the famous scene as a presenter and winner.

The Critics' Choice Awards is an awards show presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA) to honour the finest in cinematic achievement. Written ballots are submitted during a week-long nominating period, and the resulting nominees are announced in December.

The winners chosen by subsequent voting are revealed at the annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards ceremony in January. Additionally, special awards are given out at the discretion of the BFCA Board of Directors. This award is also an indicator of success to the Academy Awards.

