Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae & Oh Young Soo join Choi Woo Sik in Top Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed January's brand reputation rankings for film actors! 'Squid Game' stars Lee Jung Jae topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,840,853. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included 'Squid Game' 'You Quiz on the Block,' and 'World Expo 2030 Busan'.

The high-ranking keyword phrases allude to the cult-like status his mega-popular series has achieved in global pop culture and continues to do so and his debut appearance on the popular Korean variety show. While his highest-ranking related terms included 'heartwarming,' 'promote,' and 'surpass.' 'Our Beloved Summer' star Choi Woo Sik came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 9,452,189. The talented actor has proved his mettle in Korean films as well as television, his most notable success being the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' directed by the auteur Bong Joon Ho.

Lee Jung Jae's 'Squid Game' co-star Oh Young Soo took third place with an index of 7,892,367. Jung Hae In rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,635,845 for January, while Gong Yoo rounded out the top five with a score of 5,109,460. Choi Woo Sik's 'Our Beloved Summer' co-star Kim Da Mi ranked sixth, Yoo Ah In came in at seventh, Son Ye Jin took the eighth spot, Lee Kwang Soo ranked ninth and finally, Sol Kyung Gu took the tenth spot.

