Squid Game’s Oh Yeong Su aka Player 001 refuses to work for ‘Kkanbu Chicken’?

‘Squid Game’, the money-chase 9 part series has seen success like none before. The South Korean drama became a worldwide sensation right off the bat and gave rise to immense praise from viewers spanning across the globe. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk saw the same as an “ironical” point of view that has potentially sucked the eyeballs to the screens and perhaps gave a mirrored version of the stark reality that the poor are faced with each living day.

However, this phenomenon has landed ‘Squid Game’ at the top spot when it comes to the actors’ fame and the perks that come with it. Apart from being interviewed on the American late night talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the actors have found their fame skyrocketing.

Player 001, named Oh Nam Gil, whose appearance on the show became a gossip point after the big plot twist he was subjected to. A prime focal point of his character was its attachment towards the word ‘gganbu’ or ‘kkanbu’, standing for a game partner that you share all your pieces with.

Actor Oh Yeong Su took on the role perfectly well as he described the responsibility of a ‘kkanbu’ and how he was tricked by someone he trusted. Considering the same, Korean chicken brand ‘Kkanbu Chicken’ got in touch with the actor to have him on board as their ambassador but were turned down.

Seeing the success of the show and the want front the customers to have the actor on board, the chicken brand team got in touch with him while Oh Yeong Su reportedly said, “I want to remain in my position as an actor”.

