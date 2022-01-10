Squid Game’s Oh Yeong Su makes history at Golden Globes; The ‘decent guy’ wins Best Supporting Actor

On January 9, ‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su became the first Korean actor to individually win an award at the Golden Globes. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor in the Television division. He played the role of Oh Il Nam in the popular series. He was nominated alongside Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass in ‘The Morning Show’, Kieran Culkin in ‘Succession’, and Brett Goldstein in ‘Ted Lasso’.

Making history, the talented actor shared his views after the win and wished others to live beautiful lives. The world famous money-chaser series was released on September 17, 2020 and has since flown past any expectations, exceeding countless numbers and cementing records.

Following his win, Oh Yeong Su had some choice words as he commented through Netflix saying, “After hearing about the awards announcement, for the first time in my life, I told myself ‘I’m a decent guy’. It’s not ‘us within the world,’ but it’s ‘the world within us’ now. Embracing the scent of our culture and love for my family, I thank everyone over the world. I hope you live a beautiful life. Thank you.”

Meanwhile ‘Squid Game’ was nominated for Best Television Series – Drama and lead actor Lee Jung Jae received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his portrayal of Seong Gihun. However, the actor decided to refrain from attending the show owing to COVID-19 restrictions as well as the worldwide boycott of the Golden Globes.

