‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae Soo joins Instagram after Lee Jung Jae

On October 2, Park Hae Soo joined Instagram right after the co-star Lee Jung Jae and in one day, he has gained over 5 lakh followers! The main cast of ‘Squid Game’ like Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon and others have been in the spotlight due to the wild success of the action thriller limited series.

Lee Jung Jae opened an official Instagram account and posted a picture of himself saying, "Are you doing this?" Park Hae Soo opened an Instagram account saying, "I also participated, this is Park Hae Soo," and attracted the attention of fans.

Since 'Squid Game' was released last month, it is gaining explosive popularity not only in Korea but also around the world. As a result, global fans' interest in the actors' Instagrams gathered, and the number of followers such as Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Yu Mi increased rapidly. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo, who had not been on social media for a while, attracted attention by communicating with fans as their interest in 'Squid Game' continued.

Lee Jung-jae's account gained 780,000 followers within one day of opening, and Park Hae-soo's account was also supported by 460,000 followers and is currently at 563,000! Netflix dropped an intricate sneak peek into the world and the creators of ‘Squid Game’ on September 24 and what thought process went into the conception of such an artist yet cruel microcosm of the current society. The director, Hwang Dong Hyuk dives into the various aspects of the terrifying and popular series.

With the overflowing love and success the series has unexpectedly gotten, it’s gotten the hardcore fans of K-Drama extremely happy as South Korea is finally getting the recognition for their unique storylines, acting, etc that they deserve!

ALSO READ: 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae officially joins Instagram

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you followed them on Instagram yet? Let us know in the comments below.