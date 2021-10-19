Squid Game’s Wi Ha Joon to join Kim Go Eun & Nam Ji Hyun in ‘Little Women’?; Agency responds

Wi Ha Joon of the ‘Squid Game’ fame has been offered a role in the upcoming drama ‘Little Women’ as reported exclusively by Sports Chosun. Previously, Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun were in talks to lead the story. Wi Ha Joon’s agency then confirmed having received the offer and responded saying that the actor was considering it.

Wi Ha Joon has been rising in the up and coming actor list following his fantastic role as Hwang Jun Ho, a police officer in disguise in Netflix’s virally famed ‘Squid Game’. He has previously been seen in dramas like ‘Romance Is A Bonus Book’ and ‘18 Again’ among others where he took on supporting roles but stood out for his sincere acting.

His upcoming appearance in ‘Bad and Crazy’ alongside Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun is being talked about as he will be one of the many personalities of main character Soo Yeol. He will act as a righteous madman who wishes to become a hero fighting for justice.

‘Little Women’ is being helmed by director Kim Hee Won who has directed multiple dramas including ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘The Crowned Clown’ and the writer of ‘The Handmaiden’. The drama will be produced by Studio Dragon.

With the rising popularity of Wi Ha Joon and the favourable cast and crew who will be working on the drama, we await a positive response for the actor’s lead role.

