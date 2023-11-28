Squid Game, Save Me, Strangers From Hell and more; pick the best psychological thriller K-drama

When considering Korean television shows, romance often comes to mind as one of the predominant genres in these dramas. However, not all Korean TV leans into the romantic tropes that have become globally recognized. Similar to other countries, Korean television offers a diverse range of subjects. With the widespread success of Korean entertainment on streaming platforms, there's a growing spotlight on shows like Squid Game.

Psychological thrillers have been a cornerstone of Korean cinema for over two decades. Renowned directors like Park Chan-wook, Kim Jee Won, and Bong Joon Ho have consistently explored the sociological impacts of violence on individuals. This tradition extends to some of the best Korean dramas, which often draw inspiration from the influential themes found in major Korean films.

Psychological thriller K-dramas

Psychological thriller K-dramas like Mouse, Strangers From Hell and Save Me are sure to get your adrenaline pumping. These captivating K-dramas offer the excitement of the chase while also engaging your intellect.

As the narratives unfold, they delve deeper, prompting you to question the reliability of what you see and hear. The sincerity of characters' motives becomes a compelling mystery to unravel. Pick your favorite Psychological thriller K-drama from the poll below.

