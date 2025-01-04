Squid Game season 2 stars Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun and more set to attend Golden Globes 2025
Squid Game Season 2 has been nominated for the Golden Globes 2025, and all the cast members are headed to Los Angeles to attend the ceremony.
Squid Game season 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest shows of 2024 that took the world by storm. The series has been nominated for the Golden Globes 2025 and the cast is on its way to attend the prestigious award ceremony. The story picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Seong Gi Hun, who, instead of heading to meet his daughter, makes a life-altering decision to re-enter the deadly game.
Golden Globe Awards 2025 is set to be held on January 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. The cast and crew of Squid Game season 2 are on their way to attend the ceremony. The stars of the show such as Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon and more will be present at the event including the director Hwang Dong Hyuk.
Previously, the 82nd Golden Globes revealed its full list of nominees across various categories. However, for the Best Television Series (drama) category, Squid Game season 2 has also been nominated among many. The rest of the shows that are nominated alongside the Korean series are Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, Netflix’s The Diplomat, Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, FX/Hulu’s Shōgun, and Apple TV+’s Show Horses.
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Season 2 boasts a star-studded cast. Lee Jung-jae once again steps into the shoes of Seong Gi-hun, while Lee Byung-hun returns as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha-joon reprises his role as Hwang Jun-ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo makes a comeback as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.
In addition to Kang Ha-neul, Im Si-wan, and Jo Yuri, the new cast lineup includes Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Lee David, Lee Jin-wook, T.O.P., and more.
