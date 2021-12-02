'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi reminisces about the time he and Park So Dam acted together

We are totally digging this sweet friendship shared between actors Anupam Tripathi and Park So Dam! On the December 1 episode of MBC’s 'Radio Star', Anupam Tripathi made an eventful guest appearance wherein he spoke about his family's reaction to Squid Game's massive success and acting alongside Park So Dam!

Previously, 'Parasite' star Park So Dam guested on MBC's Radio Star and dished on her unique friendship with 'Squid Game' star and fellow college friend, Anupam Tripathi. The two actors have graduated from Korea National University Of Arts. Park So Dam revealed that Anupam Tripathi called her 'sunbae' (senior) despite being one year older than her! During this week’s episode, the 'Radio Star' team surprised Anupam Tripathi by playing him a video message that Park So Dam had recorded for him.

Park So Dam revealed that she filmed this video to cheer for him and she wants to congratulate him on Squid Game's skyrocketing success and wish him love, health and happiness! Anupam Tripathi was visibly touched by his friend's message and revealed that he had the pleasure of acting alongside her! Yes, you read it right.

Anupam Tripathi revealed that for his first play in college 'Romeo and Juliet', he got the chance to act alongside Park So Dam. Park So Dam played Juliet and Anupam Tripathi played the role of her house help. They became close friends post that, so much so that, Park So Dam even bought him some vegetable scallion pancake because he doesn't eat meat.

Anupam Tripathi thanked his 'sunbae' (senior) Park So Dam and wished her happiness and good health as well. We would love to see them in a project together!

