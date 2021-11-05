'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi REVEALS the special present he received from BLACKPINK's Jennie

We are glad that Netflix's worldwide popular Korean survival series 'Squid Game' put a talented star like Anupam Tripathi on the map! On November 3, Anupam Tripathi sat down for an interview on the Melon Station program 'This is Yonghwa & Park Seon Young.' During the program, the Indian origin actor revealed some interesting tidbits about filming 'Squid Game', his career plans and meeting BLACKPINK's Jennie!

During the interview, Anupam Tripathi revealed that he met BLACKPINK member Jennie when she visited the sets of 'Squid Game.' Jennie had visited the set to visit her friend Jung Ho Yeon, who played Kang Sae Byeok in the drama. Anupam Tripathi revealed that Jung Ho Yeon introduced him to BLACKPINK's Jennie and he was awestruck by her as he is a huge fan! Anupam Tripathi revealed that Jennie signed an autograph for him and he couldn't stop gushing about this special present from her.

It is no secret that Anupam Tripathi is a certified BLINK and has confessed to being a fan of the girl group many times now! In fact, in his recent appearance on MBC's 'I Live Alone', where he showcased his daily life. At one point, turned on some music, and to viewers' surprise, he played BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That', the title track from their album 'The Album'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Anupam Tripathi: 4 K dramas the talented actor featured in before making it big with Squid Game

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.