'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi to work in Hollywood next? Find out

'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi made some interesting revelations on 'Breakfast With Tiffany', hosted by Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young. When asked what changed the most post Squid Game's massive global success, Anupam Tripathi revealed that he has got a lot of casting offers from Hollywood, India and South Korea post the show.

Anupam Tripathi moved to South Korea at a young age and learnt acting at the Korea National University of Arts (KARTs). He revealed that initially, he planned to move back to India but eventually decided to stay back in South Korea and explore acting opportunities there. He participated in films, TV shows and plays and built a credible portfolio for himself. He didn't divulge any future career plans and what new projects he has signed, but we are looking forward to Anupam Tripathi's future projects, and hope to see him in more diverse roles across different global industries.

Anupam Tripathi played the role of Abdul Ali, a migrant worker from Pakistan, who enters the game to provide for his young family after his employer refuses to pay him for months. His character was loved by fans, who mourned his death after being betrayed by Cho Sang Woo, played by Park Hae Soo. It is reported that 'Squid Game season 2' is in the offing, but no details have been discussed so far. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

