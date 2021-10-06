'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon announced as the global brand ambassador of luxury brand Louis Vuitton

Jung Ho Yeon is on a roll and how! The talented model turned actress who earned her big breakthrough with 'Squid Game' has been selected as luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassador! Jung Ho Yeon revealed that it is an honour to collaborate with the luxury brand again and she is looking forward in taking this exciting association ahead.

Before her debut as an actress, she walked the runway for the luxury brand’s 2017 spring-summer collection and went on to participate in the brand’s 2017 pre-fall collection campaign. Now, she begins a new chapter with the global luxury brand as an actress and brand ambassador. Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of the brand’s women’s collections, too expressed his excitement on having Jung Ho Yeon on board and revealed that he was immediately charmed by her outstanding talent and fantastic personality. Jung Ho Yeon, who is soaking in the massive success of Netflix's 'Squid Game', is currently the most followed Korean actress on Instagram, taking the title away from Lee Sung Kyung.

Meanwhile, The talented star has been confirmed to guest on tvN's famous quiz show 'You Quiz On The Block'. The news was confirmed by her management, Saram Entertainment. However, the exact date for the telecast hasn't been revealed yet. Jung Ho Yeon's appearance on the show is a testament to her increasing popularity and we cannot wait to see what she signs next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

