'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon becomes the eighth most followed celebrity in South Korea eclipsing IU

Jung Ho Yeon has become the 8th followed celebrity in South Korea eclipsing IU! The 'Squid Game' star has amassed 23.73 million followers on Instagram, pushing IU to ninth place. Owing to the popularity of 'Squid Game', Jung Ho Yeon rose to stardom overnight and became the most followed South Korean actress, beating Lee Sung Kyung previously.

The most followed Korean celebrity in South Korea is Jung Ho Yeon's best friend and BLACKPINK member Jennie with 57.40 million followers, followed by BTS, then BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Rose, followed by BLACKPINK's official Instagram, actor Lee Min Ho, and Cha Eun Woo in the 7th place and now Jung Ho Yeon at the 8th place.

Earlier this month, Jung Ho Yeon signed an exclusive contract with the American talent management Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Other international artists who are known to be under the famous agency are Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, etc. Fellow Korean artists and SM Entertainment groups NCT 127, Super M, as well as aespa, are part of the agency’s list, whereas GOT7’s Mark also signed with the American label in April this year.

