‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon boots it up at Met Gala 2022

Jung Ho Yeon has made her way to this year’s Met Gala and we are here for it! In a blue outfit that fully complimented her petite figure, the model turned actress was ready to serve looks at the red carpet.

She accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings, bracelet and ring combo, all in matching blue. She was seen carrying a clutch with the outfit as her soft hair flew away from her face, however all attention was on the knee-length boots that defined her appearance. Take a look at Jung Ho Yeon at the 2022 Met Gala.

The ‘Squid Game’ star was spotted with actors Emma Stone and Renate Reinsve along with fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière who is also the creative director for the house of Louis Vuitton as they posed together. Check out the luxury brand’s post below.

The theme for Met Gala 2022 is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ or Gilded Glamour and the red carpet saw celebrities from all around the world making statements in dedicated looks. NCT member Johnny also made his Met debut with designer Peter Do and later snapped a selfie with the actress where they two can be seen smiling into the camera as Jung Ho Yeon makes a ‘V’ sign.

