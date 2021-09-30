'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon CONFIRMED to guest on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block'

'Squid Game' fans, we have some hot news for you! Jung Ho Yeon has been confirmed to guest on tvN's famous quiz show 'You Quiz On The Block'. The news was confirmed by her management, Saram Entertainment. However, the exact date for the telecast hasn't been revealed yet.

For those uninitiated, 'You Quiz On The Block' is a talk/quiz show, where the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, enter people's everyday lives, chat with them, and give them surprise quizzes. 'You Quiz On The Block' aims to put the spotlight on these people's lives and aims to gift them a refreshing, different kind of day. The biggest stars of South Korea including BTS, IU, Korean athletes who represented the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have guested on the show previously.

Jung Ho Yeon is a model turned actress. She was dubbed as 'Korea's next top model' by Vogue. The 27-year-old powerhouse performer was a famous supermodel, having modelled for numerous high-quality brands such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Burberry among others. She made a successful transition to the acting world with the survival television drama 'Squid Game' and impressed worldwide audiences with her stellar portrayal of the North Korean defector Sae Byeok who participates in the survival game to win the grand prize.

Jung Ho Yeon's appearance on the show is a testament to her increasing popularity and we cannot wait to see what she signs next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

