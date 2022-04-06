Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon debuts sizzling chemistry with The Weeknd for ‘Out of Time’

The Weeknd and Jung Ho Yeon, a collaboration we did not expect but are totally ready to appreciate! The Canadian singer-songwriter has released his music video for the next song, ‘Out of Time’ and it stars the talented model-turned-actor Jung Ho Yeon who has been wowing us with her recent appearances.

The video covers the story of a man going about his business when he comes across a fun-loving, absolutely gorgeous lady in the elevator. She joins him at a bar and the two head to multiple entertaining activities enjoying each other’s company. In the sequence of his story, The Weeknd has previously mentioned how ‘Out of Time’ stands at the very end, to be viewed after ‘Take My Breath’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience’ and ‘Gasoline’.

All these are a part of The Weeknd’s album ‘Dawn FM’, coming to light with a series of short-film-like music videos. This one stands at the penultimate stage, taking references from famous movie scenes and recreating them. Fans of both the stars have appreciated the chemistry between the two, applauding over how well they complemented each other. Actor Jim Carrey makes a surprise appearance at the end and relays an intriguing dialogue.

Check out the ‘Out of Time’ music video below.

Jung Ho Yeon of ‘Squid Game’ fame has previously walked for multiple luxury brands and has also been named as the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. She has been cast for a role in Apple TV’s upcoming thriller ‘Disclaimer’ alongside Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kevin Kline.

