Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon joins Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen's thriller series Disclaimer

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has bagged a new project and while she may have been eyeing a cameo on Euphoria Season 3, the actress has already joined another major project as she was recently confirmed to be a part of Alfonso Cuaron's upcoming series for AppleTV+ titled Disclaimer as reported by Variety. The series also stars Cate Blanchett among others.

According to Variety, Cuaron's upcoming show is based on the novel by the same name, written by Renee Knight. The series also stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee of The Power of the Dog fame. The show will reportedly star Blanchett in the role of the lead protagonist Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist who finds herself to be a subject of a novel written by (Kline) about a part of her life that she thought was buried in the past.

As reported by Variety, the Squid Game star will be seen playing the role of Kim, an ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please person who is working for Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) and hopes that her character will be someday giving her a big break.

Jung Ho Yeon created history with her performance in Squid Game where she played North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. Her exceptional work on the show recently earned her a major accolade as she took home the SAG Award for best performance by a female actor in a drama series. During her recent red carpet appearances at the awards shows, the actress had been open being excited to work with some major Hollywood stars and had even named Don't Look Up's Cate Blanchett to be on her list. With Disclaimer, Ho Yeon's dream of working alongside her will now come true.

