Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon names BIGBANG, 2NE1, BTS and more as favorite K-pop groups

Jung Ho Yeon, the talented model and star of Squid Game, recently revealed her favorite K-pop groups, including BIGBANG, 2NE1, and Girls' Generation. Known for her impeccable taste, Jung Ho Yeon's love for K-pop extends to being a proud member of the BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s friend.

Jung Ho Yeon’s favorite K-pop idols

Recently, South Korean actress-model Jung Ho Yeon, renowned for her role in Squid Game, in an interview with a British magazine, revealed her favorite K-pop groups, surprising fans with her eclectic taste. Despite her global fame, Jung Ho Yeon remains a dedicated fan of K-pop, citing iconic groups such as BIGBANG, 2NE1, and Girls' Generation as her favorites since childhood.

In addition to her love for these legendary groups, Jung Ho Yeon also proudly identifies herself as a member of the BTS ARMY, showcasing her multifaceted appreciation for the genre. During a previous interview, she playfully bantered about her knowledge of BTS with her Squid Game co-stars, demonstrating her deep connection to the music and culture.

Beyond her passion for K-pop, Jung Ho Yeon enjoys a personal connection to the industry through her close friendship with BLACKPINK's Jennie, adding another layer to her affinity for the genre. With her genuine enthusiasm and genuine love for K-pop, Jung Ho Yeon continues to capture hearts worldwide, both on and off the screen.

More details about Jung Ho Yeon

Jung Ho Yeon, the South Korean model and actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her recent achievements. Following her breakout role as Kang Sae Byeok in the Netflix series Squid Game, which earned her critical acclaim and prestigious awards, Jung continues to soar to new heights.

In addition to her acting success, she appeared in The Weeknd's music video Out of Time and starred in two music videos for NewJeans. Jung Ho Yeon is also poised to make her feature film debut in the A24 film The Governesses, directed by Joe Talbot, and will also appear in Alfonso Cuarón's thriller series Disclaimer alongside Cate Blanchett. Furthermore, she has joined the cast of Na Hong Jin's upcoming film Hope, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

