'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon reveals her honest first impression of co star Lee Yoo Mi
It has been almost a month since Netflix's survival series 'Squid Game' was released and it still continues to be the talk of the town! 'Squid Game' is a survival drama streaming television series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode series, starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon, tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize.
Audiences really resonated with the drama and its dominant themes of capitalist society, ambition, corruption, society, friendship and betrayal. In a recent interview, Jung Ho Yeon opens up about her friendship with co-star Lee Yoo Mi. Jung Ho Yeon expressed her gratitude to Lee Yoo Mi, revealing her honest first impression of Lee Yoo Mi. Jung Ho Yeon shared that she was really nervous since it was her debut acting project, however, Lee Yoo Mi was extremely kind and supportive towards her.
Jung Ho Yeon further revealed that they would thoroughly discuss and rehearse their scenes together before shoot, exchanging notes with each other. She confessed that she's lucky to meet such a friend as her first acting partner as she's a good senior, friend, and colleague.
You can check out their sweet friendship below:
Meanwhile, Jung Ho Yeon has been confirmed to guest on tvN's famous quiz show 'You Quiz On The Block'. The news was confirmed by her management, Saram Entertainment. However, the exact date for the telecast hasn't been revealed yet. The famous quiz and talk show is hosted by ace MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho and the program airs on the network tvN.
Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon CONFIRMED to guest on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block'
What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.