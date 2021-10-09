'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon reveals her honest first impression of co star Lee Yoo Mi

It has been almost a month since Netflix's survival series 'Squid Game' was released and it still continues to be the talk of the town! 'Squid Game' is a survival drama streaming television series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode series, starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon, tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize.

Audiences really resonated with the drama and its dominant themes of capitalist society, ambition, corruption, society, friendship and betrayal. In a recent interview, Jung Ho Yeon opens up about her friendship with co-star Lee Yoo Mi. Jung Ho Yeon expressed her gratitude to Lee Yoo Mi, revealing her honest first impression of Lee Yoo Mi. Jung Ho Yeon shared that she was really nervous since it was her debut acting project, however, Lee Yoo Mi was extremely kind and supportive towards her.

Jung Ho Yeon further revealed that they would thoroughly discuss and rehearse their scenes together before shoot, exchanging notes with each other. She confessed that she's lucky to meet such a friend as her first acting partner as she's a good senior, friend, and colleague.

