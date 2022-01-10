'Squid Game' star Lee Byung Hun congratulates co actor Oh Yeong Su on his Golden Globes Achievement

Earlier today, history was made as veteran actor Oh Yeong Su became the first South Korean actor to win Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes for his role as Oh Il Nam in the hit Netflix original series 'Squid Game.' He was up against some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass in 'The Morning Show,' Kieran Culkin in 'Succession,' and Brett Goldstein in 'Ted Lasso.'

Shortly after his historic win, actor Lee Byung Hun took to his personal Instagram as he penned a heartfelt message to his 'Squid Game' co-star Oh Yeong Su. Lee Byung Hun shared a photo of the 77-year-old Golden Globe winner alongside the 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong Hyuk while on the set of the series.

In the photo, Oh Yeong Su seems to be focused and giving his attention to the instructions of the filmmaker. He captioned the image saying - "This is Front Man speaking. Bravo!!" Its a witty and clever reference to the character he played in the series - Hwang In Ho, The Front Man, overseer of the 'Squid Game'. Congratulations Oh Yeong Su!

You can check out the photo below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Oh Yeong Su makes history at Golden Globes; The ‘decent guy’ wins Best Supporting Actor

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.