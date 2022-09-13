‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae bags an Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’

Lee Jung Jae , who played Sung Ki Hoon in 'Squid Game', won the Best Actor Award at the 74th Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, USA on September 13th. Lee Jung Jae competed for the Best Actor award with Jason Bateman in 'Ozark', Brian Cox in 'Succession', Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul', Adam Scott in 'Severance' and Jeremy Strong in 'Succession'.

'Squid Game' is about challenging the game at the risk of your life to become the last winner in a mysterious survival game with a prize money of 45.6 billion won. In the first 28 days after its release in September last year, it recorded 1.65 billion hours and achieved the highest viewing time on Netflix, enjoying worldwide popularity.

At the awards ceremony for actors and directors, 'Squid Game' was nominated in six categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor (Lee Jung Jae), Best Supporting Actor (Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo), and Best Supporting Actress (Jung Ho Yeon). Director Hwang Dong Hyuk, who directed Netflix's 'Squid Game', won the Best Director Award in the Drama Series on the same day, and was the first Korean to receive the Best Director Award.

Hwang Dong Hyuk defeated Ben Stiller of 'Severance', Mark Mirod of 'Succession' and Karin Kusama of 'Yellowjackets' to claim the trophy. He continued, "I said I made history, but I didn't make it, it was you who opened the door to the 'Squid Game'" and added, "So we made this history together." Continuing, he said, "I hope 'Squid Game' isn't the last Emmy for a Korean drama, and I hope it won't be my last Emmy either."

