Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae excitedly joins the Star Wars universe; States ‘Who can say no to Star Wars?’

‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae is all set to appear in the highly-anticipated Star Wars series ‘the Acolyte’. In a recent interview, when asked about the same, Lee Jung Jae shared his enthusiasm vis-a-vis being a part of the series by saying ‘Who can say no to Star Wars?’. Lee Jung Jae’s participation in the series has been met with much enthusiasm from fans of both Star Wars and Korean content. While not a lot has been revealed about his character, the news itself is a testament to how incredibly popular Lee Jung Jae has become over the years. While the actor was a national favourite since forever, his role in the 2021 survival dream ‘Squid Game’ massively contributed to his popularity.

Lee Jung Jae in Star Wars' series ‘The Acolyte’

Earlier this month, Lee Jung Jae’s agency revealed that his role was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration in London that he attended last week. The show is all set to release on Disney Plus in 2024. In the series, Lee Jung Jae will be seen portraying a Jedi Master. The actor further revealed that had it not been for the iconic Star Wars series, he would have rejected the offer but ‘Who could say no to Star Wars?’ added Lee Jung Jae. The Squid Game star also revealed that he was thrilled to play a character who was both a skilled swordsman and an excellent mechanical engineer.

The Acolyte

‘The Acolyte’ is an upcoming American series that will have 8 episodes. The series will be set against the backdrop of the High Republic Era - a time before the commencement of main Star Wars films. The show’s star cast includes Lee Jung Jae and American actress Amandla Stenberg. The series will follow its protagonists as they navigate through shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers of the Star Wars universe.

The show will have a gripping premise that will follow a Jedi apprentice who will reunite with her master to investigate a series of crimes, only to find themselves facing a greater evil than they had imagined.

