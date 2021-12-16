'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae to guest on tvN's 'You Quiz On The Block'

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae is all set to guest on tvN's popular variety show 'You Quiz On The Block' at the end of this month. On December 16, Lee Jung Jae's agency Artist Company confirmed the news. He is scheduled to attend filming sometime at the end of this month, but the exact location and time have not been decided yet. The production team of tvN's 'You Quiz On The Block' contacted Lee Jung Jae with this offer and they readily agreed to it.

It will be interesting to witness Lee Jung Jae and MC Yoo Jae Suk's friendship and bond. For those uninitiated, Lee Jung Jae and Yoo Jae Suk enlisted at the same time in South Korea's mandatory military service years ago and viewers are excited to see their amazing friendship and bond they share with each other. Previously, Lee Jung Jae's co-star Jung Ho Yeon guested on 'You Quiz On The Block' as well, where she spoke about the show's massive global popularity, future plans and the cast's reaction to the success of the hit survival series.

'You Quiz On The Block' is a talk/quiz show, where the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, enter people's everyday lives, chat with them, and give them surprise quizzes. 'You Quiz On The Block' aims to put the spotlight on these people's lives and aims to gift them a refreshing, different kind of day. The biggest stars of South Korea including BTS, IU, Korean athletes who represented the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have guested on the show previously.

