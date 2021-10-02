'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae officially joins Instagram

'Squid Game' fans, we have some interesting news for you! Actor Lee Jung Jae has officially joined Instagram today! On October 2, the actor kicked off his brand-new account with his first post: a selfie with the caption “Is this… how you do it…?” He also added the hashtags "Lee Jung Jae” and 'Squid Game.'

You can check out his Instagram account below:

Netflix's smash-hit survival television series 'Squid Game' tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize. It was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, by Netflix and stars Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Park Hae Soo and Jung Ho Yeon in prominent roles and is well on its way to becoming Netflix's biggest show! Lee Jung Jae stars as Seong Ki Hoon, a chauffeur and a gambling addict, who lives with his mother and struggles to financially support his daughter. He participates in the Game to settle his many debts.

The veteran K-drama actor boasts of a career spanning almost three decades. He started his career with campus dramas 'Feelings' and then the iconic drama 'Sandglass'. However, he earned his first breakthrough with 'An Affair', and his career took off with that. Post that, he starred in many amazing films including 'Gangnam Blues', 'Over The Rainbow', 'Last Present', 'The Thieves', 'New World' and 'The Face Reader' to name a few. He has starred in a few notable television dramas as well including 'Chief Of Staff', a brief cameo in 'Delayed Justice'.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Squid Game' cast to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.