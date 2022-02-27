‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae signs with US-based Creative Artists Agency as actor, producer & director

Actor Lee Jung Jae has officially signed with one of the biggest talents and sports agencies in the United States, CAA (Creative Artists Agency)! The actor’s Korean agency, Artist Company, announced the news on February 26, stating, “With CAA’s global network as a foundation, Lee Jung Jae will become even more active in the global market, including the United States. He will not only be active as an actor, but also as a producer and a director.”

Although Lee Jung Jae has been an A-List actor in South Korea for many years, the star received major international attention for his role in Netflix’s 2021 global phenomenon, ‘Squid Game’. With this new step, Lee Jung Jae will be joining Creative Artists Agency’s star-studded roster of big, global names like Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and director Steven Spielberg.

Recently, Lee Jung Jae became the first Asian actor ever to be nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The actor will be in attendance at the ceremony on February 27, along with fellow ‘Squid Game’ stars Jung Ho Yeon and Park Hae Soo. Additionally, Lee Jung Jae was also nominated for Best Actor at the Gotham Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as at the Golden Globes.

Along with being a prolific actor, Lee Jung Jae is also a businessman and a former model. He first began his acting career through the television series ‘The Young Man’ in 1994. The star was selected as Gallup Korea's Film Actor of the Year, in December 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Lee Jung Jae: 4 dramas starring the 'Squid Game' star you must add to your watchlist