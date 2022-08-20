‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae takes to Instagram to show off his friendship with BTS’ V in the sweet selfie

On August 19th, Lee Jung Jae posted a picture on his Instagram. In the photo, Lee Jung Jae is taking a selfie with V in a friendly pose. Lee Jung Jae, in a neat fashion, shows off wonderful visuals by showing off his distinct features. V winked and showed off his cheeky charm. Netizens around the world are reacting explosively to the meeting between the two world stars who are shining Korea. Korean and overseas netizens responded enthusiastically, such as "Oh My God:, "What in the world is a combination of these two", "What is this?” and more!

Lee Jung Jae announced his new start as a film director. His first directing work 'The Hunt', which was released on the 10th, topped the box office even on the second weekend of its release, reaching 3 million viewers. Yes, it has been officially invited to the competition section of the 55th Sitges Film Festival, which will be held from October 6 to 16.

BTS, to which V belongs, is steadily gaining popularity in the United States. The anthology album 'Proof' ranked 59th on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200', up three places from the previous week, and charted for 9 consecutive weeks. The song 'Bad Decisions', in which members V, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook collaborated with Snoop Dogg, ranked 10th on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'.

Lee Jung Jae is a South Korean actor. Considered one of the most successful actors in South Korea, he has received various accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, six Baeksang Arts Awards, in addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Gotham Award.

V has released three solo tracks under the band's name: ‘Stigma’ in 2016, ‘Singularity’ in 2018, and ‘Inner Child’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, V released his first independent song, the self-composed digital track ‘Scenery’. He also appeared on the ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016) soundtrack alongside bandmate Jin.

