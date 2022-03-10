‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae tops Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings for March

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for movie stars for the month of March. This month’s rankings look at big data collected between February 9, 2022, to March 9, 2022, to determine the rankings through data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 popular movie stars.

Lee Jung Jae ranks at number 1 for the month of March, with a brand reputation index of 8,612,929 points (participation index: 755,757; media index: 2,586,176; communication index: 1,970,675; community index: 3,300,311). The actor’s keyword analysis revealed high-ranking phrases including ‘Squid Game’, ‘Best Male Actor award’, and ‘advertisement model’. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae’s high-ranking related terms for the month included ‘award’, ‘congratulate’, and ‘thank’.

Kim Hye Soo follows at rank 2, with a brand reputation index of 7,576,693 points, and Lee Jung Jae’s co-star from ‘Squid Game’, Jung Ho Yeon, ranks as a close third, with a brand reputation index of 7,331,884 points.

With a brand reputation index of 7,224,437 points, Hyun Bin ranks at number 4 for this month, followed by Park Seo Joon at rank 5 with 6,684,863 points.

Check out the Top 10 movie actors in the list of brand reputation rankings for this month, below:

Lee Jung Jae Kim Hye Soo Jung Ho Yeon Hyun Bin Park Seo Joon Lee Byung Hun Jung Hae In Honey Lee Gong Yoo Lee Kwang Soo

Congratulations to all the actors!