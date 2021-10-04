'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae TOPS October movie actors brand reputation ranking; Teases directorial debut

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae's star is on the rise! Lee Jung Jae has topped October 2021 Movie Actors Brand Reputation ranking with a score of 10,286,654 as the participation index was 1,610,489, the media index, 2,026,960, the communication index, 2,570,353, the community index, 4,078,853.

Compared with the brand reputation index of 1,657,431 in July, it increased by 520.64 percent in three months, since the massive success of 'Squid Game'. Not just that, the talented actor who officially joined Instagram on October 2, surpassed 1.4 million followers in 2 days of joining! Lee Jung Jae stars as Seong Ki Hoon, a chauffeur and a gambling addict, who lives with his mother and struggles to financially support his daughter. He participates in the Game to settle his many debts in Netflix's survival series 'Squid Game'. Cast members Wi Ha Joon and Gong Yoo ranked at number 3 and 5 respectively.

So far, the veteran star has shared 3 posts on his Instagram, and one of them is the "behind the scenes" of his debut directorial project along with a real-life friend, actor, and business partner, Jung Woo Sung. The two actors were seen goofing around while on break at work. The 'Squid Game' actor is expected to make his much-awaited directorial debut with the movie 'Hunt'.

You can check out the post below:

Meanwhile, it is officially confirmed that the 'Squid Game' will be guesting on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon will guest on the talk show on October 6 alongside Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX. The special video interview is expected to air on October 7 KST.

