‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Joon and WJSN’s Eunseo reportedly cast in KBS special ‘Us in Your Distance’

Rookie actor Lee Jung Joon , who made his name known in 'The Squid Game', and Eunseo, a member of the group WJSN, were selected as the main characters of the one-act drama 'Us in Your Distance'. 'Us in Your Distance' is a new work to be released next year by KBS, which has been producing 'disability understanding drama' every year since 2009 to coincide with the 'Day of the Disabled.'

'Us in Your Distance' is expected to gather expectations with the combination of Lee Jung-jun and Eunseo. Lee Jung Joon appeared in the dramas 'Best Mistake Season 3' and 'Scripting Your Destiny', and is a newcomer who is receiving attention by revealing a strong presence in Netflix's 'Squid Game', which is a global topic. Eunseo, who debuted as a WJSN member, is building her filmography by taking on the lead role in a number of web dramas such as 'Dalgona' and 'Jinx', starting with 'Chicago Typewriter' in 2018. 'Us in Your Distance' is scheduled to air in April 2022.

Son Ju Yeon, better known as Eunseo, is the sub-vocalist and sub-dancer of the South Korean-Chinese girl group WJSN and is a member of its Joy Unit as well as the subunit ‘WJSN The Black’. She has acted in dramas like ‘The Secret of the Grand Mansion: The Missing Girls’, ‘Chicago Typewriter’

Lee Jung Joon has been dubbed as the ‘25-second-guy’ in the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game’. His striking looks caused a lot of mayhem on various social media platforms and it got everyone curious of his identity but the K-Web drama and K-Drama watchers recognise him in many popular series like ‘Best Mistake 3’, ‘Kairos’, ‘Scripting Your Destiny’ and ‘Class of Lies’.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.