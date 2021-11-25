‘Squid Game’ star Lee Yoo Mi and Jung Woo in talks to lead new sports drama ‘Mental Coach Je Gal Gil’

According to many media reports, Squid Game’s’ actor Lee Yoo Mi and Reply 1994’s actor Jung Woo have been cast as leads in the upcoming slice of life drama ‘Mental Coach Je Gal Gil’ (direct translation) which is about an eccentric coach that encourages athletes in a slump to get back to their feet and compete.

Jung Woo will lead the drama by taking on the role of the main character, Je Gal Gil, who was a former national Taekwondo player and became a mental coach. Jung Woo is an actor who is trusted by the public for his highly immersive acting skills through a number of dramas and movies. Recently, he returned to the drama after 8 years through Kakao TV's 'Mad for Each Other' and received favorable reviews for his in-depth acting with a pleasant charm.

Lee Yoo Mi was offered the role of Cha Ga Eul, a former world short track medalist who was in a slump. In particular, it is the first time that Lee Yoo Mi takes on the lead role in a drama, raising expectations. Lee Yoo Mi's recent movies/dramas are remarkable. She left a deep impression on the audience through the movies 'Park Hwa Young' and 'Young Adult Matters', and through the Netflix drama 'Squid Game', she rose to the ranks of world stars.

It is expected that 'Mental Coach Je Gal Gil' will bring a pleasant laugh and deep emotion amongst the viewers. The upcoming slice of life drama has finished casting the lead role and is preparing for filming.

