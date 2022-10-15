Squid Game star Lee Yoo Mi has joined the impressive list of TIME’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’

Time magazine announced '2022 Next Generation Leaders' on the 13th (Korean time), Lee Yoo Mi was the only Korean actress to be named, proving that she is a global 'hot rookie'. Time magazine noted Lee Yoo Mi as a next-generation leader who inspires people in that she is the first Korean actress to win an Emmy Award. Time magazine introduced, "'Squid Game' made her a global star, and now Lee Yoo Mi is paving her own way."

Through Time magazine, Lee Yoo Mi said, "Rather than the recognition of Lee Yoo Mi, if there is a work that I'm actually appearing in as an actress, I hope that I will be remembered as an actress who can think, 'I want to see this actress so much'." I am loved, but no matter how the circumstances around me change, I must not change as myself and must remain the same.”

Squid Game:

In the Netflix 'Squid Game' released last year, Lee Yoo Mi played Jiyeong, a participant in a sad story who risked her life and challenged an extreme game, and delicately expressed the weight and wounds of her life, leaving a strong impression on viewers around the world. As a result, she won the Guest Actress Award at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest prestigious award in the US broadcasting industry held in September. This is the first Asian national and the first Korean actor to win the award.

Mental Coach Jegal Gil:

Currently, Lee Yoo Mi is starring in the tvN Monday-Tuesday drama 'Mental Coach Jegal Gil'. She plays the role of short track gold medalist Cha Ga Eul, who is in a slump during her games, and Lee Yoo Mi is leading the emotional flow of her entire drama by filling the story of the character's growth, which gradually hardens from her early hardships, with detailed acting.

New Normal:

Not only that, the movie 'New Normal', starring Lee Yoo Mi as the main character, was officially invited to the 66th London International Film Festival, followed by the official invitation to the 38th Warsaw International Film Festival and the 36th Leeds International Film Festival in the competition section.

