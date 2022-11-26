Squid Game star Oh Yeong Su charged with sexual misconduct for the 2017 incident

On November 25th, the 2nd Criminal Division of the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office indicted Oh Yeong Su without detention on November 24th on charges of indecent assault.

The allegations:

Oh Yeong Su is accused of making inappropriate physical contact with Person A in 2017. Person A filed a complaint with the police in December of last year, and the police sent it to the police in February last year with the opinion of prosecution, and at the request of the prosecution for a supplementary investigation, reviewed the witness investigation and lawyer's opinion, and made a final decision not to send it in April. However, it is known that the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating again due to Person A’s objection. Prosecutors, who called and investigated Oh Yeong Su last month, judged that there was evidence to support inappropriate physical contact and handed it over to trial.

Oh Yeong Su's response:

However, Oh Yeong Su refuted, saying, "I just held hands to guide the way around the lake," and "I apologized because I said I wouldn't make it a problem, but I didn't admit the charges."

Oh Yeong Su's acting activities:

Oh Yeong Su made his debut in 1963 by joining the theater company Square. He was a member of the National Theater Company from 1987 to 2010 and appeared in more than 200 plays, including 'King Lear', 'Faust', 'March Snow' and 'Confessions of a Black Dancer'.

In the movies 'Dongseung' and 'Spring Summer Fall Winter and Spring', he made his face known as the head monk and old monk. He became a global star with the Netflix original 'Squid Game' released in September last year. In 'Squid Game', he took on the role of Oh Il Nam, and received worldwide attention with impressive performances such as "We're not good at it" and "Everybody dies like this". In particular, he became the first Korean actor to win the Best Supporting Actor award at the 79th Golden Globes in January. After becoming a global star at once, he received an offer as an advertising model for 'Ggang Bu Chicken', but he refused, saying, "There is a concern that the meaning of the work will be blurred." Recently, he took part in promoting government policies as an advertising model for 'Regulatory Innovation'.

