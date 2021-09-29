'Squid Game' star Park Hae Soo and his wife have welcomed the birth of their first child, a son

Congratulations are in order for veteran actor Park Hae Soo! On September 29, the 'Squid Game' star’s agency BH Entertainment confirmed that Park Hae Soo and his wife have recently welcomed a son. The mother and newborn are both healthy. He got married to a non-celebrity in 2019 after one year of dating.

Park Hae Soo is one of the most accomplished actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. The talented actor made his musical theatre debut in 2007 with 'Mister Lobby'. However, it was his winning performance as a star baseball player turned convict, Kim Je Hyuk in 2017's black comedy-drama 'Prison Playbook' which earned him several accolades, including the title of the Best New Actor at The Seoul Awards. Some of his other popular works across films and television include 'Time to Hunt,' 'Quantum Physics,' and most recently the worldwide hit 'Squid Game'. Congratulations to Park Hae Soo and his wife.

Speaking of 'Squid Game', PD Hwang Dong Hyuk answered the most important question that is playing on everyone's mind- will 'Squid Game' return for a possible season 2? He revealed that there are no concrete plans as of now but mentioned that they are contemplating the possibility of a sequel. He also revealed that if at all they come up with season 2, he would involve multiple experienced directors and their expertise in creating a potential sequel for the mega-hit series!

