Squid Game star Park Hae Soo and wife welcome second baby boy; Agency confirms

South Korean actor Park Hae Soo has embraced a beautiful new chapter with his family. The Squid Game star and his wife have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple’s son was born on August 23, with his agency BH Entertainment confirming that both the mother and newborn are healthy and doing well.

Park Hae Soo welcomes second son

Park Hae Soo married his wife in January 2019, and the couple welcomed their first son in 2021. With the arrival of their second baby boy, the actor and his wife are now a family of four. According to The Chosun Daily, a representative from BH Entertainment shared that Park is currently by his wife’s side at the hospital. The statement read as, “Park Hae Soo’s second son was born yesterday. He is currently by his wife’s side, and both the mother and the baby are in good health.”

Park Hae Soo announced pregnancy in July

The actor had first revealed the pregnancy during an event on July 31. While accepting his first Best Actor trophy for the thriller series The Scarecrow, Park Hae Soo turned the emotional moment into a celebration of his growing family. “Our son's name is Chukbok-i, and he always brings blessings to me,” he said.

Park also addressed his wife, who was watching the ceremony from home, saying, “My beloved wife is probably even more nervous than me right now watching from home, I love her. Daddy won an award. I love you too, our second blessing.” Speaking to Sports Chosun after the ceremony, he explained his decision, saying, “This is a joyful and blessed event, so I wanted to share the news of my second pregnancy with many people. In the early stages of pregnancy, I was worried and couldn't contact everyone. That's why I wanted to mention Chukbok if I had the chance to give an acceptance speech.”

Park Hae Soo's work front

On the work front, Park Hae Soo has several projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Paper Man, alongside Jo Jung Suk and Claudia Kim, playing Oh Seung Eop, the First Deputy Director of the Anti-Counterfeiting Division at the Korea Mint. He is also set to appear in The Great Bang Ok Sook and Sad Tropics.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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