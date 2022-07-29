‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae Soo signs with United Talent Agency

Park Hae Soo has signed with the US talent agency UTA, to further his global activities. A major agency, it is also home to many big names like Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba. Earlier this year, Park Hae Soo’s ‘Money Heist: Korea’ co-star Jeon Jong Seo also signed with United Talent Agency in May.

The agency has signed the actor in all areas, while BH Entertainment continues to represent Park Hae Soo in South Korea. The talented actor first made his debut in musical theatre in 2007, with ‘The Strongest Comedy Mr. Lobby’. He went on to work in many more theatre productions, including ‘Annapurna’, ‘39 Stairs’, ‘The Chorus - Oedipus’, ‘Macbeth’, ‘Frankenstein’, and more.

In 2017, Park Hae Soo starred in his first-ever lead role on television through the tvN series ‘Prison Playbook’, alongside Jung Kyung Ho. Playing a superstar baseball pitcher who goes behind bars after turning into a convict overnight, the role won the Best New Actor award for Park Hae Soo at The Seoul Awards.

The actor shot to increased international popularity, after he appeared in the Netflix original series ‘Squid Game’ as number 218, in 2021. With his stellar performance in the series as Cho Sang Woo (number 218), Park Hae Soo received nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Blue Dragon Series Awards, Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, as well as a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Earlier this year, Park Hae Soo took on the role of Berlin in the Korean remake of the Spanish crime drama, ‘Money Heist’.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 2 years of Flower of Evil: Why the Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won starrer is a K-drama classic