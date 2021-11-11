'Squid Game' star Wi Ha Joon spotted on People magazine's '25 of the Sexiest Men You Can Watch on TV Now'

The world is enchanted by 'Squid Game' star Wi Ha Joon's undeniable charisma, and well we totally understand! The handsome and talented actor starred as Hwang Jun Ho, a police officer who sneaks into the game as a guard to find his missing brother. Wi Ha Joon's performance was hugely lauded for his amazing performance and caught the attention of global fans worldwide.

Wi Ha Joon has been listed as one of People magazine's '25 of the Sexiest Men You Can Watch on TV Now'. On November 10, People magazine released the list of the current top 25 sexiest men on TV, and Wi Ha Joon made it to the ranking of handsome men alongside stars like Scott Speedman in 'Grey's Anatomy', Penn Badgley in 'You', Oscar Isaac in 'Scenes from a Marriage', John Cho in 'Cowboy Bebop', and more. People magazine wrote that Wi Ha Joonis totally gorgeous and sweet as Dalgona candy, and well we cannot agree more!

Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon has been confirmed as one of the main casts of the upcoming tvN drama ‘Bad and Crazy’. Previously, it was reported that the action drama will be led by Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun making for a refreshing couple. ‘Bad and Crazy’ follows the story of a materialistic police detective who changes his perspective in life after feeling the awakening of ‘K’ inside him. The mysterious ‘K’ is one of the many personalities that will change the course of detective Soo Yeol. The drama will premiere on iQiYi in December.

