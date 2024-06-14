Squid Game starring Lee Jung Jae wraps up filming seasons 2 and 3, intends to release both sequentially; Report

Squid Game one of the biggest survival thriller K-dramas to be ever made that broke several records to come at the top of Netflix's list with its first season is set to release its next season in 2024.

In new developments, it is being reported that Squid Game has wrapped up filming for upcoming seasons 2 and 3 at the same time with plans to release both of them sequentially.

On June 14, it was reported by Korean media outlet OSEN that Squid Game has wrapped up filming for seasons 1 and 2 and will release them sequentially. It has also been reported that the actors and staff of Squid Game went to celebrate the end of filming in Gapyeong. The filming began last year in July and was completed in June 2024 with a schedule of 11 months.

Netflix has denied reports on releasing both seasons being released subsequently. They stated last year that they were solely focusing on season 2 and nothing has been confirmed yet. However, some of the officials according to sources have said that seasons 2 and 3 were filmed at the same time. They also added that it is like filming a long story at once and releasing it in two parts or as two seasons.

Squid Game season 2 is reportedly to have 6 episodes in its run and season 3 is also planned to have a run of 6 to 7 episodes. The drama will be released in a similar way to Netflix’s hit K-drama The Glory with not a big gap between the seasons according to sources.

Know more about Squid Game season 2

Squid Game season 2 stars Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo from the first season and will be further joined by a sterling new cast of Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, and others.

Squid Game season 2 has been directed, written, and produced by Hwang Dong Hyuk who became the first Asian to ever be awarded Best Director at the 74th Emmy Awards. The second season is set to release in the second half of 2024.

Previously, Lee Jung Jae reportedly said that the season 2 will premiere in December 2024.

