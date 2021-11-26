'Squid Game' stars Jung Ho Yeon & Park Hae Soo battle it out to find who is the bigger BTS ARMY

Well, just seeing these two stalwarts being mentioned together in a single sentence is a dream come true for any ARMY x Squid Game enthusiast, right? Recently cast members of 'Squid Game' Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung Jae and director Hwang Dong-Hyuk sat down with the international publication Variety and played a game of 'Most Likely To.' They were given a list of questions and had to pick which member it applied to the most.

In particular, one of the questions was which person was most likely to be caught singing a BTS song! Initially, the votes were split with two votes for Jung Ho Yeon, who plays Sae Byeok, and Park Hae Soo, who plays Cho Sang Woo. However, Jung Ho Yeon was ready to battle it out with Park Hae Soo and revealed that even though he has a better voice, she is a better ARMY and knows more about BTS than he does! Shots fired, we say.

However, Park Hae Soo wasn't one to accept defeat easily, claiming that he is a huge BTS fan and is a better dancer than a singer. However, it isn’t just Jung Ho Yeon and Park Hae Soo who have shown their love and respect for BTS in the past. During an interview, director Hwang Dong-Hyuk explained how he thought it was possible for the show to succeed worldwide and credited BTS as one of those reasons. We are manifesting BTS and 'Squid Game' interaction soon!

