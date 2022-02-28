‘Squid Game’ stars Lee Jung Jae & Jung Ho Yeon grab emotional wins at the SAG Awards

February 27 has come bearing fruits for the Korean acting industry that has wowed with his infallible presence through the medium of Netflix’s super hit show ‘Squid Game’. Making history by being the first foreign language show to grab itself a spot in the revered award show, the stage has been laid down for another monumental moment.

Grabbing his first ever SAG Award, South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae has won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award. Being nominated alongside Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong of 'Succession' as well as Billy Crudup of 'The Morning Show', it was a spectacular win for the 49 year old. Unable to believe in the power of his art, Lee Jung Jae took it all in with a heartfelt thanks to the people who have loved ‘Squid Game’. Watch his full speech below.

The show was anywhere but over for the team of ‘Squid Game’ as Jung Ho Yeon soon ascended with her humble flair, winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. In tears and awe of the moment, she expressed her sincere gratitude to the team and fans. Her competition for the night was none other than the star-studded ensemble including Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show' Elisabeth Moss for 'The Handmaid’s Tale', Sarah Snook for 'Succession' and Reese Witherspoon for 'The Morning Show', who the South Korean model-turned-actor revealed were the people she watched growing up, dreaming to be among them. Watch her wholesome speech below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo & more Squid Game stars grace the SAG Awards Red Carpet