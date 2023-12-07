Squid Game: The Challange to return with second season; here’s what we know so far
Following the success of Squid Game: The Challange, the show has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix.
-
Squid Game drama second season is also in the working
-
The Challange ranked No.1 in Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list
Squid Game: The Challenge, a competitive reality series inspired by Netflix's dystopian TV phenomenon Squid Game, has been officially renewed for a second season. With its debut episode premiering on November 22 and the finale scheduled for today (December 6), fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome. The announcement of the show's continuation has sparked excitement among viewers.
Squid Game: The Challange renewed for a new season
In its initial week, the series claimed the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 English TV list. Netflix VP of non-fiction series, Brandon Riegg, expressed confidence in the decision to renew Season 2, stating, "There was no hesitation in giving the green light to season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix.
“We are thrilled to extend the Squid Game franchise with our team in Korea and our partners at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this extraordinary competition series," added Riegg, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Netflix has issued an open casting call for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 on the Squid Game Casting website. The official synopsis for the show states, "In this reality competition inspired by Squid Game, 456 players test their skills for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Play the games on December 6. And now, you have a chance to play—from 456 to three remaining players.”
Fans react
Following Netflix's Season 2 announcement, fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm. One user on X, formerly Twitter, expressed excitement with a post saying, 'YESSSSSSS!!!! But give us Season 2 of the original Squid Game first, and then release the second season of the challenge.'
Excitement is in the air with the renewal of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 on Netflix, promising another plunge into the gripping world of the unforgettable series. Fans are eagerly anticipating more high-stakes challenges and unexpected twists. The remarkable success of the first season has set high expectations, and I'm certainly on the edge of my seat, eagerly awaiting what's to come!
About Squid Game drama
Seong Gi Hun, a financially troubled chauffeur, faces the aftermath of a failed business venture and resorts to gambling away money he borrows from his elderly mother, neglecting both her and his estranged daughter. At rock bottom, he receives an irresistible offer promising a 45.6 Billion Korean Won prize in exchange for winning traditional Korean children's games against 455 other players, including his childhood friend Cho Sang Woo. As the games begin, the participants discover the perilous consequences that accompany defeat.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Squid Game: The Challenge winner revealed; Here's who took home 4.56 million USD prize money
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more