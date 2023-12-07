Squid Game: The Challange to return with second season; here’s what we know so far

Squid Game: The Challenge, a competitive reality series inspired by Netflix's dystopian TV phenomenon Squid Game, has been officially renewed for a second season. With its debut episode premiering on November 22 and the finale scheduled for today (December 6), fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome. The announcement of the show's continuation has sparked excitement among viewers.

Squid Game: The Challange renewed for a new season

In its initial week, the series claimed the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 English TV list. Netflix VP of non-fiction series, Brandon Riegg, expressed confidence in the decision to renew Season 2, stating, "There was no hesitation in giving the green light to season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix.

“We are thrilled to extend the Squid Game franchise with our team in Korea and our partners at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this extraordinary competition series," added Riegg, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Netflix has issued an open casting call for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 on the Squid Game Casting website. The official synopsis for the show states, "In this reality competition inspired by Squid Game, 456 players test their skills for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Play the games on December 6. And now, you have a chance to play—from 456 to three remaining players.”

Fans react

Following Netflix's Season 2 announcement, fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm. One user on X, formerly Twitter, expressed excitement with a post saying, 'YESSSSSSS!!!! But give us Season 2 of the original Squid Game first, and then release the second season of the challenge.'

Excitement is in the air with the renewal of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 on Netflix, promising another plunge into the gripping world of the unforgettable series. Fans are eagerly anticipating more high-stakes challenges and unexpected twists. The remarkable success of the first season has set high expectations, and I'm certainly on the edge of my seat, eagerly awaiting what's to come!

About Squid Game drama

Seong Gi Hun, a financially troubled chauffeur, faces the aftermath of a failed business venture and resorts to gambling away money he borrows from his elderly mother, neglecting both her and his estranged daughter. At rock bottom, he receives an irresistible offer promising a 45.6 Billion Korean Won prize in exchange for winning traditional Korean children's games against 455 other players, including his childhood friend Cho Sang Woo. As the games begin, the participants discover the perilous consequences that accompany defeat.

