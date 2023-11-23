Squid Game: The Challenge All you need to know about real-life survival game, prize money and controversy

Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality series, spanning over 10 episodes, that features 456 contestants fighting each other to earn a cash prize of USD 4.56 million. The show is based on Netflix’s trending web series with the same name which garnered worldwide popularity in 2021 and received several accolades including four Emmy awards. The spine-chilling drama was created by director Hwang Dong Hyuk.

Just like the fictional series, Squid Game: The Challenge reality show will witness competitors playing the same children's games to win the prize money. It is needless to say that the reality show does not include the bloodshed which was shown in the original show.

Similarities between Squid Game fictional series and The Challenge reality show

As per the standards set by the original show, the tests and challenges will be similar to the childhood games such as the infamous Red Light, Green Light; Hopscotch and Sugar Honeycombs. In each round, contestants will strategise and make alliances in order to lead in this game of survival.

To bring the Squid Game’s multi-colored set to life, the makers of the survival game show have recreated the stairwell, the creepy rotating dolls, dorms with bunk beds and appointed masked guards. Moreover, the competitors (mostly British and American) enter the playfield in the famous green tracksuit. The identical set is located in east London keeping in mind the authentic environment of the Squid Game set.

Here is a glimpse of the Squid Game: The Challenge set:

The digital streaming giant has already released the first five episodes of the game show, followed by the release of the remaining four episodes on November 29. The finale episode showcasing the winner will be out on December 6.

Reports of poor conditions on set of Squid Game reality show stir controversy

Recently, a few unidentified contestants claimed that they were taken aback by the real torment and trauma that they suffered while shooting for the competition. Some players shared that they had to shoot in adverse conditions, such as standing in below-freezing temperatures with minimal clothing. Subsequently, the show creators refuted the claims, stating that they ensured all precautionary measures were taken for the players’ safety.

Here are some fans' reactions after watching the Squid Game: The Challenge:

Fans await the release of Squad Game Season 2

Post the immense success of Squid Game's first part, the second season is currently under works, as confirmed by the show creators. While the original cast including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Gong Yoo will be reprising their roles in the second part, other popular Korean actors namely Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young and more will appear for the second installment as the new additions.

Here is the Instagram post hinting at the return of main lead Lee Jung Jae and the other actors in Squid Game Season 2:

