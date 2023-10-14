Squid Game: The Challenge drops release date with NEW poster: When and where to watch

Squid Game: The Challenge the finally ready to roll out on the streaming giant Netflix. The reality show version based on the 2021 hit K-drama Squid Game has finally locked the release date. The company declared on Friday that the upcoming reality show, which will pit 456 contestants against one another for a hefty reward of $4.56 million, is scheduled to debut in November. Check out more about the release date and other details.

Squid Game: The Challenge release date

The streamer earlier today released the first poster for the highly anticipated Squid Game: The Challenge. The reality show is poised to debut on November 22, globally. The game is projected to draw a total of 456 players, who will be vying for a mind-boggling $4.56 million in prizes, which is equivalent to almost 37,90,00,000 Indian rupees. This sum sets a new record for the top prize in a reality competition universe. Earlier, Netflix announced plans for the upcoming reality show where contestants will face challenges akin to those in Squid Game original series. In order to maintain intrigue and thrill, the show will feature multiple evictions happening at the same time.

More about Squid Game: The Challenge

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi featured in the 2021 Korean drama series Squid Game, which is based on a survival game. Following the chart-shattering success of the original show, the streamer in a heartbeat announced its second season in June 2022. The production, however, remained on cards for a long time and finally went on the floor by July 2023. However, there have been certain setbacks along the way to its release, and the company has had to address concerns raised about some medical issues while filming. The first season of Squid Game amassed approximately 1.65 billion hours of viewing during its initial 4-week run in 2021. The K-drama still remains one of the most-watched series on the platform.

Squid Game: The Challenge trailer

Netflix earlier dropped the trailer of the show and captioned it as “What actions might 456 actual people take in pursuit of a $4.56 million reward?”