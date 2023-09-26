Squid Game: The Challenge: Here's what we know so far about biggest ever reality show with 456 players
Popular K-drama Squid Game's spin-off known as Squid Game: The Challenge announced the release date through official teaser. Here's what we know so far about the show.
Key Highlight
-
Squid Game: The Challenge is set to release on November 22
-
Squid Gam: The Challenge will be the OTT platform's biggest reality show
Credits: Netflix
