Squid Game: The Challenge teaser: Reality show based on hit K-drama promises 4.56 million USD winning prize

Squid Game: The Challenge is all set to be released soon. The reality show will follow the pattern of the drama and participants will play games for money. Netflix dropped the teaser for the show on September 22 and fans are already anticipating watching their favourite series finally become a reality. Here is the breakdown of the teaser.

Teaser for Squid Game: The Challenge released

The teaser for the upcoming reality show dropped and created a frenzy amongst fans of Netflix’s one of the most-watched series. Many thought that it was a trailer for the second season of Squid Game but within a few seconds, it was clear that dreams were going to become a reality.

Borrowing from the well-received show, this reality piece will follow the format of the game shown in the drama. A total of 456 contestants will be joining for the game and the total prize would be for 4.56 million USD which is approximately 37,90,00,000 INR. This is the highest amount of prize that any competition-based reality show has seen. The show produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden will have games similar to the ones seen on Squid Game but with surprising twists. Multiple people will be eliminated at a time to keep things interesting. Unlike the K-drama, everyone gets to live, of course.

Squid Game: The Challenge will stream on Netflix from November 22. The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and the 17th marked its two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game which is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Anupam Tripathi. Season 2 has also been confirmed and will be out soon.

Fans’ reactions

Many influencers including MrBeast who himself has tried the format before, took the time to show their appreciation for the show and tweeted about the upcoming show. Fans are eager to see how the games translate to reality. Some even joked that the producers should just have distributed the money and that way each contestant would have ended up with 1 million each.

Adrenaline would run high while watching the nail-biting drama Squid Game comes to life.

