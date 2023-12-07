Squid Game: The Challenge winner revealed; Here's who took home 4.56 million USD prize money

Squid Game: The Challenge is a Netflix reality game show which borrowed from the well-received drama series. This reality piece followed the format of the game shown in the drama Squid Game. A total of 456 contestants joined the show for a total prize of 4.56 million USD which is approximately 37,90,00,000 INR. This is the highest amount of prize that any competition-based reality show has seen. The show produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden will had games similar to the ones seen on Squid Game but with surprising twists. Multiple people were eliminated at a time to keep things interesting. Unlike the K-drama, everyone gets to live, of course.

Squid Game: The Challenge; who won?

There were three main finalists by the end of Squid Game: The Challenge. Sam Lantz (016), Mai Whelan (287), and Phill Cain (451) were the three finalists of the show. After Sam's elimination in the dinner table round, Mai and Phill advance to the last round. Upon arrival to the playground, they realize that they are to play rock, paper and scissors.

If the contestant wins the round of rock, paper and scissors, they get a chance to pick a key and open a box which might or might not have the winning golden card inside. Mai won the first round and as she opened the box, the golden card was revealed. Mai Whelan, contestant number 287, won the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge.

For her winning speech, Mai Whelan said, "Today just validates that anything is possible. Even when you feel down and afraid, you have to pick yourself up". She continued and added, "Whatever your fear is, fight it with everything that you've got, and you can accomplish anything."

More about Mai Whelan

Mai Whelan is a 55-year-old immigration adjudicator and US Navy veteran. In 1975, Mai Whelan arrived in the USA as a refugee at only eight years old. In one of the episodes the winner had confessed that her family did not trust her decisions and it was hard for her as a single parent.

Mai Whelan did not quit when the challenges got hard. In an episode, she also encouraged a fellow contestant to not give up. She focused on winning the challenges and put all her efforts into winning the prize money.

Squid Game: The Challenge renewed for season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix. They have also announced an open casting for people to participate in the upcoming season. Fans of the show voiced their excite ment on social media as they eagerly await the next season.

More about Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix from November 22. The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and the 17th marked its two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game which is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Anupam Tripathi. Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix and will be out soon.

Many influencers including MrBeast who himself have tried the format before, took the time to show their appreciation for the show and tweeted about the upcoming show. Fans eagerly saw how the games translated into reality. Some even joked that the producers should just have distributed the money and that way each contestant would have ended up with 1 million each. Adrenaline ran high while watching the nail-biting drama Squid Game come to life.

