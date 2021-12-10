‘Squid Game’ wins a 2021 American Film Institute Award; ‘Parasite’ added to Best Screenplays of 21st Century

The Hallyu wave is flourishing all around the world and the lustre is not lost on fans and critics alike. In 2019, ‘Parasite’ became the first Korean movie to win a whopping 4 trophies of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and was the first non-English movie to grab the Best Picture.

Its fame saw no bounds and was screened worldwide, earning praise and accolades alike, including the Palme d'Or, Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language and many more. The South Korean movie was a dark take on the harsh reality of difference between the lives of the rich and poor, being shot very artistically throughout. Now, it has been added to the Best Screenplays of the 21st Century List by the Writers Guild of America, standing tall at the 4th spot.

The other pride of South Korea is the Netflix drama ‘Squid Game’ that once again gambles on the perils of living as poor, desperate people in a world full of rich vultures. Hwang Dong Hyuk’s brainchild became the most watched Netflix show of all time and earned a revenue of over 900 million USD ever since it was released on September 17, 2021.

As of December 10, ‘Squid Game’ snagged a Special Award by the 2021 American Film Institute (AFI) which annually awards some of the best films and shows released in the year. It is the only non-English winner for this year and rightly deserves its spot. The ceremony for the 2021 AFI Awards will be held on January 7, 2022.

