Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi hangs out with Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun at Wonderland VIP premiere; see PIC

At the VIP premiere of Wonderland, Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi shared a delightful moment with Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun. Capturing their camaraderie, Anupam Tripathi shared a photo in which the two stars, both born in 1988, showcased their off-screen friendship, adding a touch of warmth and excitement to the event.

Anupam Tripathi watches Wonderland with 88 liner friend Kim Soo Hyun

On June 6, Anupam Tripathi, widely recognized for his role in the hit series Squid Game, delighted fans with a heartwarming Instagram post. He shared a photo from the VIP premiere of the film Wonderland, capturing a joyful moment with fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun, star of the latest hit K-drama Queen of Tears. The caption read, "A smiling moment with always joyful Kim Soo Hyun. We are 88 amigos”, highlighting their close bond and shared birth year.

Take a look at Anupam Tripathi’s picture with Kim Soo Hyun here;

The event, held at a prestigious venue in Seoul, was a star-studded affair, attracting numerous celebrities and industry insiders. Anupam Tripathi and Kim Soo Hyun's camaraderie stole the spotlight, drawing attention from both media and fans.

Meanwhile, Wonderland is a sci-fi romance film, that features an impressive cast including Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Tang Wei. Directed by Kim Tae Yong, the film explores themes of love and loss through an AI-driven simulation, promising an emotional and thought-provoking cinematic experience. The premiere was a resounding success, with Anupam Tripathi and Kim Soo Hyun's presence adding to the evening's excitement.

More details about Anumpam Tripathi and Kim Soo Hyun’s latest activities

Kim Soo Hyun, the acclaimed South Korean actor, continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances. Recently, he starred in the romantic comedy series Queen of Tears, showcasing his versatility and charm. His involvement in the series, coupled with his recording of the soundtrack song Way Home, marked a significant return to the small screen after his military service. With the series receiving critical acclaim and high viewership ratings, Kim Soo Hyun reaffirmed his status as a leading figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Anupam Tripathi gained global fame for his role as Ali Abdul in Netflix's series, Squid Game released in 2021.

