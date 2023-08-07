Squid Game’s Anupam Tripathi sends love to King The Land’s Lee Junho and YoonA in latest Instagram update

On August 7, Anupam Tripathi released a picture and video on Instagram as he talks about acting on King The Land with Lee Junho and YoonA and being the special character on the drama. The caption said, “Prince Sameer, Sarang and My friend wino in one frame. I feel blessed to work and share screen with these two beautiful, kindhearted souls ,who inspire millions of people like me all over the world to be persistent in what we love to do as work with sheer love,laughter and compassion and be passionate and positive about it.” The fans loved the picture and how he was complimenting the two actors as well as the bond he shares with them!

King The Land starring 2PM's Lee Junho and SNSD's YoonA:

As per Nielsen Korea, on August 7th, the last episode of the Korean romance comedy King the Land, which circulated the evening of August 6th, recorded 13.8% viewership rating. This is a 1.9% point increase from the 11.9% kept in the last transmission, and is higher than its own most elevated rating of 12.3% kept in the eighth episode. King the Land harvested a sort of magnificence by restoring its own most noteworthy evaluations in the last episode. King the Land is a drama portraying the tale of saving a man who hates smiling and a woman who should smile as part of her profession as part of the VVIP team in The King Hotel. They fall in love despite being different and despite issues in their lives, they come out strong!

King The Land's 16th episode:

On this day, in the last episode of 'King the Land', Cheon Sarang (played by Im YoonA) left the King Hotel and set to track down another fantasy by building an inn herself. From that point forward, she has zeroed in on opening and developing Hotel Amor, and Gu Won upheld her by deferring his proposal for some time. After Gu Won turned into the president of the King Hotel and the beginning of Cheon Sarang's Hotel Amor, the two wound up having a breathtaking wedding function.

